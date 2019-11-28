‘Frozen, Jr.,’ performances set for Carson City

Wild Horse Children’s Theater will present Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall, 511 W. King Street in Carson City.

Regular performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 2 p.m.

There will be a special “Sensory Friendly” performance on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a performing arts experience that is welcoming to all families with children with autism or with other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities.

The “Frozen VIP Experience” includes early admittance, VIP seating, meet and greet, sing-along, and photos with Elsa and Anna, plus a special “Frozen” treat. VIP Experience performances are Sunday, Dec. 8 and 15 at the 2 p.m. show. Seating is limited to 30 for the VIP Experience. Go to the Wild Horse website for information on all special performances.

Frozen, Jr., is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and bring Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage.

The show features all the memorable songs from the animated film.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 student/senior/members, and $10 ages 4-12. Children 3 and under are free accompanied by an adult and do not occupy a seat.

Tickets can be purchased on our website at http://www.wildhorsetheater.com, or by calling the Wild Horse Box Office at 775- 583-8878.