Galen Brown photography showcased at Western Nevada College in Carson City

Someone familiar to Carson City art lovers, as well as the walls of Western Nevada College art galleries, will share his artistic talent with hometown during spring semester.

A couple of photo series by Galen Brown will fill the Bristlecone Art Gallery at WNC’s Carson City campus from Wednesday, Jan. 22 through March 7.

“Selfie” will appear in the main gallery and “Passage” will be exhibited in the atrium gallery.

The Carson City resident previously served as an instructor at WNC and his exhibits have appeared in galleries on the Carson City and Fallon campuses.

Brown is known for his “lifelong” nontraditional artwork that comes in all shapes and sizes. His exhibits also vary because his expertise touches multiple mediums, including drawing, sculpture, photography and printmaking.

An artist reception is planned for March 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Bristlecone Gallery.

Emily Kray’s artwork will be shown in the hallway gallery in the Bristlecone Building.

“Emily is a young and emerging artist who recently completed her BFA at UNR,” said Rachel Stiff, a fine arts professor and WNC Art Gallery coordinator.

Following’s Brown’s exhibit will be the annual Juried Student Art Show April 1 through May 14.