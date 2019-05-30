Get all the fixins for a salad at the Carson Farmers Market at 3rd & Curry Streets

First Carson farmers market is this weekend The Carson Farmers Market is kicking off the 2019 season this Saturday. The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 3rd and Curry Street. The market will run Saturdays through Sept. 28. Enjoy fresh-picked produce, local meats, fresh flowers, artisan baked goods, jams, honey, crafts, live music, and Carson City’s smiling faces. This week at the market you can enjoy music by Ricky D., stop by the kids’ booth to make your own market bag, we have all the supplies for you. Visit www.CarsonFarmersMarket.com to sign up for our monthly newsletter, check out our vendors, keep up on events, seasonal recipes, and more. Share photos with us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/carsonfarmersmarket/ and follow us Facebook https://www.facebook.com/carsonfarmersmarket/ Email breana@carsonfarmersmarket.com for inquiries.

Goodbye May and it’s dreary weather and hello June and some sunshine, I hope!

This Saturday marks the opening of the Carson Farmers Market at 3rd & Curry Streets, (slight name change) and a new market manager, Breana Coons. She is not a novice as she has been working the farmers market for the past six years. She brings a lot of new energy and is way more tech savvy that I can even imagine. This will be the 12th year of having a successful market downtown where you can drive, ride your bike or walk to the venue. Once you get there you can grab a cup of coffee, a bite to eat, peruse the aisles for fruits and vegetables all while listening to some pretty great music. The market continues to be a gathering place for those who support our farmers and vendors every Saturday morning.

It really does take a village to bring this all together and a lot of behind the scenes work during the year so a big shout out and thank you, Office of Business Development, Sheriff’s Office, Park & Rec, RACC, Streets and our neighboring businesses.

Just a couple of reminders: the market opens at 8:30 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. If you come early or late we ask that you not walk around the market while all the vendors are loading and unloading as it is not safe to do so. Have a seat at the tables until you see all the cars and trucks are out. The market has a no dogs policy except for licensed service dogs, no emotional or therapy animals, please. This is a safety and a health issue. There will continue to be handicap parking on Curry Street and some end spaces in the parking lot directly south of the market.

With local businesses, music to enjoy and food to eat not to mention all the wonderful produce, the Carson Farmers Market continues as the place “to be” on Saturday mornings. Enjoy this bounty of summer because it will go by fast and when it’s over we will long for all the wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables that were so readily available. Eat what’s in season when it’s in season. Nothing is better than a farm fresh strawberry, juicy peach or just pick cherries.

One of the things I miss most when the market ends are the wonderful salads. I make them throughout the week and they are so easy to make if you have all the tasty fixings on hand. The salad in the picture was put together with ingredients that I picked up at the Early Spring FM and the regular market will have lots of additions you can put in too, snap peas, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and beets. You get the picture, once you have your basic spring greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumber and zucchini then you just add all the other things that make a salad interesting. Caleola Olive oil will be back at the FM, just in a different spot and you can get your olive oil and vinegar to top that salad. Add some grilled meat and you have a meal, easy and delicious.