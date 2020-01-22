Good Day Carson airing Monday through Friday mornings

If you didn’t watch Carson City’s new morning show Wednesday you missed cohost Ken Farley learning to pole dance at Yaple’s Ballroom Dance Studio.

“I had no idea what to expect and it was quite a workout,” said Farley.

Farley and Alex Walden host Good Day Carson, Carson City’s first morning television show which launched on Monday.

The hour-long show is broadcast at 6 a.m. and again at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday on TV with RokuTV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, on mobile devices with IOS and Android apps, or online at https://www.carsoncitynv.tv.

The show features daily news, weather and traffic as well as special daily segments, all focused on Carson City and the region, including Churchill, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

“It is kind of a hybrid, it’s not a traditional news desk. We’ll do features to educate, motivate and inform the community,” said Walden.

Monday, for example, is Motivation Monday and focuses on all kinds of well-being in a segment called “Becoming More with Kitty McKay.” Tuesday will take a look at those helping in the community including non-profits and first responders. Wednesday is called Takeover Day when a guest from the community will be featured. Thursday is Do-It-Yourself Day featuring how-tos on everything from fixing your car to makeup ideas.

“And Friday is entertainment Friday when we’ll have a lot of fun and tell people what there is to do over the weekend,” said Farley.

Other segments will include visits with area restaurants by Richard Bragiel, owner, Mangia Tutto, who owns the building where Good Day Carson houses its studio.

And the show wants plenty of viewer input on what to cover and who to honor, for example, as student of the week.

“We need our community to help decide that,” said Walden.

Farley and Walden first worked together hosting a broadcast of the Nevada Day Parade last year, when the morning show was coming together, which was seen by about 65,000 people in 20 or so countries.

Both have day jobs. Farley, who started his broadcasting work with his radio program, Home Means Carson on 95.1 KNVC, is a Realtor with Chase International. Walden, a former public information officer with the state, is marketing manager with Campagni Auto Group.

The show is produced by National Grassroots Broadcasting Network, launched by Ian Hill last year, and in partnership with Nevada News Group, owner of the Nevada Appeal. The production crew on the morning show includes videographer Keith Barnett, who broadcasts the city’s public meetings, has filmed the Carson City Symphony performances for a dozen years, and operates his own business, WSV Digital Media Services.

The studio is being built out and Good Morning Carson, said Walden, will evolve as the new venture gains experience.

“We’re growing,” she said. “What you see today will be very different than what you see in 30 days.”

The show’s goal will remain the same.

“We’re going to have fun and hopefully put a smile on everyone’s face as they leave for the day,” said Farley.