Green Dining deals ahead in Carson City

The Green Dining District banner will be flying over Carson Street again, which means you can expect to find Green Dining deals at some of your favorite green restaurants. For one week, customers who check-in to the Green Dining District on social media will receive a free stainless steel straw kit with their order.

The kits come with 2 stainless steel straws and a bristle brush for cleaning, and can be found at Cucina Lupo, So Juicy, Scoups Ice Cream & Soup, and The Union. greenUP!, the 501(c)3 nonprofit which oversees the Green Dining District, is hosting the giveaway to help inspire community members to learn more about solutions to plastic pollution.

“We first introduced our ‘Skip The Straw’ campaign during Plastic Free July,” said Sierra Jickling of greenUP! “Now, with COVID driving a massive increase in takeout waste from restaurants, we want to extend the Skip The Straw campaign to get customers thinking about how they can help change the culture around excessive plastic use.”

The stainless steel straws, which can be used indefinitely, are one of the high-profile enviro-solutions that have been championed as a method to reduce waste.

Restaurants join on to the Green Dining District in order to learn about and enhance the sustainability of their businesses. They work with greenUP! to audit their waste production and develop goals for reduction.

The banner promotion will run from Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 6. To participate, customers should check in with the Green Dining District on social media by posting a picture and tagging both the restaurant and @greenupnv with the hashtags #skipthestraw and #greendiningdistrict. For information about the banner promotion, visit the greenUP! website at https://greenupnow.biz or check the greenUP! social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

greenUP! is seeking new restaurants to join the program. Interested restaurants may contact info@greenupnow.biz or call 949-306-3465 to engage.