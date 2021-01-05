Guided snowshoe trips offered by Carson City parks

Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space is offering snowshoeing trips this winter.

No experience is necessary. The trips are designed with the beginner in mind, but even the experienced will have fun. Children 12 and older are welcome with a participating adult. Snowshoes and poles are provided.

• 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9: 3-hour trip Hope Valley, cost is $20.

• 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14: 2-hour trip Spooner Lake State Park (Sunset), cost is $12.

• 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30: 3-hour trip Skunk Harbor Trail, cost is $20.

• Noon Friday, Feb. 5: 3-hour trip Grass Lake Loop, cost is $20.

• 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17: 2-hour trip Ash Canyon (Sunset), cost is $10.

• 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27: 4-hour trip Marlette Lake Trail, cost is $12.

• 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 9: 3-hour trip Spooner Summit, cost is $15.

• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20: 4-hour trip Skunk Harbor, cost is $20.

All trip locations and dates are subject to change due to weather and snow conditions. Snowshoes are available and included in registration. Register at http://carson.org/ccpr