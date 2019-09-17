Guitars and ukulele performances set for Brewery Arts Center in Carson City

Laurence Juber, a guitarist with Paul McCartney’s Wings, and Daniel Ho, a six-time Grammy Award winning guitarist and ukulele player, will perform Oct. 5 at the Brewery Arts Center.

Juber has played with other Beatles, composed for and been featured in several Oscar-winning movies and a Ken Burns documentary.

Ho has six Grammys and 14 nominations in the “Best Pop Instrumental Album,” “Best Hawaiian Music Album,” and “Best World Music Album” categories. He also charted six albums and two Top 10s on Billboard’s jazz charts with Kilauea, the contemporary jazz group he formed in 1990.

Prior to the concert, Juber and Ho will offer hands-on learning opportunities for guitar and ukulele enthusiasts.

Tickets are $25 and $20 for students, seniors and BAC members for the concert only; $69 for concert and ukulele workshop at 10 a.m.; $49 for concert and guitar workshop at 3 p.m.; $89 for concert and both workshops; $49 for ukulele workshop only; and $25 for guitar workshop only.

For tickets and information, visit http://www.guitarsandukes.com.