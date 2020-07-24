H2O 2020 exhibition at CCAI Courthouse Gallery

The Capital City Arts Initiative presents its exhibition, H2O 2020, with work by eight Great Basin artists at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery: Cyndy Brenneman, Vanessa Martinez, Nolan Preece, Nancy Raven, Craig Sheppard, Dylan Silver, Cathryne Trachok, and Candida Webb. The exhibition will be in the gallery through Sept. 24.

The Courthouse is located at 885 E. Musser St. The public is invited to the second-floor gallery which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the artists’ work is focused on the theme of water, selected as an appropriate and cooling theme for Carson City’s hot and dry summer days.

Brenneman’s watercolor scenes from her international travels inspire each of us as we wait out the pandemic at home.

Three still-life photographs from Martinez’s Perspective series show the ways water can manipulate our vision.

Preece’s chemigrams produce intriguing levels of abstraction through his use of photographic chemicals, acrylic paints, and intuition. http://www.nolanpreece.com/

Lost Soles, the installation by Raven, combines found single shoes left behind on a central California beach with photographs and prints recording their lonely existence. https://www.lizardsrockmusic.com/

The late Sheppard, a former chair of UNR’s Art Department, spent a sabbatical painting in France giving us A Bridge in Paris.

With images from his Tahoe Clarity series, Silver combines his loves of photography and scuba diving to present a diver’s diverse views of Lake Tahoe. http://www.tahoeclarity.com/

Trachok values collaborating with the viewers who see her paintings. In this piece, she collaborated with artist Marti Bein on the composition giving us another view of water. http://catrachokstudios.com/

Webb dedicates her strong color sense to teasing vibrant hues out of her landscapes and onto her canvases. She paints serene locations as an expressionist to offer fresh views of remote areas of the west. http://www.candidawebb.com/

Carlos Ramirez, a Western Nevada College student, provided the Spanish translation of this text for the gallery handout.

CCAI is an artist-centered not-for-profit organization committed to community engagement in contemporary visual arts through exhibitions, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online activities.

The Initiative is funded by the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, John and Grace Nauman Foundation, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Carson City Cultural Commission, U.S. Bank Foundation, NV Energy Corporation, Southwest Gas Corporation Foundation, and its sponsors and members.

Funding to support CCAI has been provided by Nevada Humanities through Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.

For information, visit CCAI’s website at http://www.ccainv.org.