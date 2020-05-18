Hellbound Glory show in Carson City next up in virtual concert series

A performance by Hellbound Glory will be broadcast live from Carson City on May 30 at 7 p.m. as part of The Lucid Virtual Concert Series.

The show will be the fourth concert in the series on the National Grassroots Broadcasting Network.

The Lucid Virtual Concert Series is featured on all the National Grassroots Broadcasting Network’s platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV as well as Facebook, the NGBN websites and its mobile applications.