High Sierra Music Festivals cancels 2020 event, plans for 2021

High Sierra Music Festival announced plans to cancel the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers said in a press release they will have almost the entire 2020 lineup (including some unannounced acts) for the 2021 event, set to take place July 1-4 in Quincy, Calif.

The 2020 event was going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the festival. After discussions with Plumas County officials, the event was canceled.

Organizers released this message in a press release: “We have come to the the heartbreaking conclusion that there is simply no way to safely have our festival this July. Even if daily life has opened up some by July, mass gatherings pose a particular risk. High Sierra is about spreading love and community, not COVID-19!”

All tickets purchased for the 2020 event are now valid for 2021. The festival asks patrons to hold onto tickets to help invest their future, but refunds are available for those requesting one and may do so now through Sunday, May 3 at 11:59 p.m.

“We now ask you to stand with us too, by holding on to your tickets for use next year. In the midst of this unprecedented financial hardship, we ask for your help to get to the other side. High Sierra is a small, 100% independent organization. We’ve always been able to stand on our own two feet. Despite rumors, there will be no insurance payout for this pandemic. Holding on to your ticket is an investment in our future that is very much needed. We are hopeful that the struggle to ride out the storm will be lessened by those who love High Sierra as much as we do showing we are all truly in this together.”

The lineup for next year includes: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead; Ziggy Marley; The Disco Biscuits; Dr. Dog; RailRoad Earth featuring Peter Rowan performing Old & In the Way; Lettuce; The Floozies; Twiddle; Spafford; BoomBOX with Backbeat Brass; Dumpstaphunk; Samantha Fish; Sunsquabi; The War and Treaty; Cris Jacobs; Steve Poltz; Andy Frasco & The U.N.; Marco Benevento; Watkins Family Hour; Ron Artis II & The Truth; Molly Tuttle; Ghost-Note; Aqueous; Orgone; Cedric Burnside; True Loves; Lindsay Lou; Scott Pemberton Band; Sierra Ferrell; Neal Francis; Late Night Radio; Dirty Revival; Alisa Amador; AJ Lee & Blue Summit; The Higgs; Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters; Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band; Birches Bend. Artists at Large: Lebo, Skerik and Scott Pemberton.