‘Hobbs & Shaw’ with Fallon’s Josh Mauga debuts

The new “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” action-thriller debuted on Friday, but a special showing of the film occurred in Fallon on Thursday at the Fallon Theater. The movie, which stars Dywane “The Rock” Johnson was No. 1 at the box office with a take of $60 million. What makes the movie special is that Fallon’s Josh Mauga, who played professional football for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a small role in the movie as a member of Johnson’s Samoan family. The Fallon Theater packed the fans in to watch the movie, which stars Johnson as Luke Hobbs and co-star Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. They unite to take down a genetically enhanced anarchist played by Idris Elba.