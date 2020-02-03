Inaugural Arts Initiative exhibition opens at Governor’s Mansion

Carson City Department of Arts & Culture and First Lady Kathy Sisolak have announced the inaugural Arts Initiative exhibition, “The First Lady Presents…Ronnie Rector,” at the Nevada Governor’s Mansion.

Rector’s watercolors are on display through June 26.

Watercolorist Ronnie Rector lives in Incline Village and is a member of the Nevada Artists Association where she exhibits her artwork. In 2019 and 2018, she received first place in the NAA’s Summer Juried Exhibition. In 2017 and 2016, she received Best of Show and first place, respectively, in NAA’s Winter Juried Exhibitions. Rector also participated in “Carson City Arts: Taking Flight,” an inaugural group art exhibition at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport held in 2019.

“The First Lady Presents…” is statewide initiative organized to display contemporary Nevadan artwork within the historic Governor’s Mansion. A panel juried the submissions: Myron Freedman, director, Nevada State Museum and acting administrator, Nevada Division of Museums and History; Heather Harmon, deputy director, Nevada Museum of Art, Las Vegas; Alisha Kerlin, executive director, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art; and Kim Leavitt-Franke, president, Board of Directors, North Tahoe Arts.

“It is an absolute privilege to be able to display Ronnie’s beautiful watercolor art in the Governor’s Mansion,” Sisolak said in a news release. “Thousands of Nevadans pass through the Mansion each year, and I’m excited that they will have the opportunity to view and appreciate artwork from talented artists throughout our great state over the course of the Governor’s term.”

“I’m grateful to the First Lady and to the esteemed panelists in sharing a vision to collectively recognize, promote, and celebrate statewide talent here in Carson City,” said Mark Salinas, Carson City Arts & Culture coordinator. “The juxtaposition of contemporary art among the mansion’s historical artifacts is destined to create new dialogues and visitor experiences for many.”

“The First Lady Presents…” applications are received on a rolling basis, with the next exhibition scheduled for July 6-Dec. 21. For guidelines and application, visit carson.org/ac.