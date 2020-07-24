Introducing Piazza on the Bob McFadden Plaza

Piazza opened its doors just two weeks ago on the Bob McFadden Plaza in downtown Carson City, across from the Capitol.

Jarrod Lopiccolo, Noble Studios

Hello Carson City, it’s great to be back.

Here we are 16 months after the tragic fire at Adele’s where Mark and I worked for almost our entire careers.

Hard to imagine something like that would change so many lives, including ours. The building that is now gone held so much love, generations of family and friends’ celebrations, special occasions and happy memories.

We are now blessed to begin a new chapter in our lives, managing Piazza, Carson City’s newest eatery.

Bringing Italy’s fun and relaxing café culture to Carson City, our owners Mark & Jenny Lopiccolo conceived of the idea on a recent trip to visit relatives in Italy.

Their focus included creating a space that is warm and inviting, bringing some very special fixtures from Adele’s into our beautiful new space.

You’ll see stained glass panels that may look familiar, Mark’s dad, Mel Lopiccolo, created those windows over many years!

Mark and his talented crew from Lopiccolo Construction brought the vision to life, from the distinctive cherry entry doors to a state-of-the-art kitchen, to constructing the beautiful solid cherry bar and backbar.

Opening directly on to the Bob McFadden Plaza, we offer outdoor seating under our white umbrellas.

FYI “Piazza” means Plaza in Italian, inspiring our name!

With a full bar serving wine, beer and specialty cocktails, the menu’s Italian influence is evident, the signature drink is a classic Spritz, a staple in every Italian café.

Bartender Mark will make our specialty cocktails as well as your classic favorites, including Coffee Adele’s.

Piazza’s diverse food menu includes salads made from the freshest seasonal produce, small plate offerings made with fresh, local ingredients that are artfully prepared and presented; and platters to share include a charcuterie of imported Italian meats and cheeses. Our signature flatbread style pizzas, prepared to order with Chef Dan’s secret family recipe house made dough, have become a favorite of diners.

You can pop in to take one home, along with a bottle from our great wine selection.

Dessert Chef Linda Marrone knows her way around the Farmer’s Market and our amazing desserts will change frequently with what’s available fresh that week, so watch for new selections. Local chocolatier Laura with Moondance Chocolates makes the most amazing truffles for us. They are so pretty you won’t want to eat them, but one bite and you will be hooked.

Chef Dan likes to say “we got the band back together,” and it’s true! Many of our team have Adele’s connections, from Charlie Abowd, who has consulted with us from the beginning and continues to lend his expertise, Food and Beverage Manager Robin Shriver, Executive Chef Dan Burnham, Linda Marrone, server Heidi and kitchen assistant Higinio. Joining us are talented sous chef Mike, Lonna, Lori and Shannon, all dedicated to providing you with stellar service! We’ve been open just two weeks but have been thrilled to have so much support from the community, Mark and I are just excited to see so many friends, old and new, and serve this great community.

Reservations are definitely recommended, you can call us at (775) 301-6708 or visit our website http://www.carsonpiazzabar.com

We are open Tuesday-Saturday from 3 pm to 10 pm (11 pm on weekends) and we’d love to have you join us!

Ellen Nadreau is the front of the house manager for Piazza.

Fresh, Local, Seasonal

Every summer I look forward to the Carson City Farmers’ Market. Each week brings fresh new seasonal items. As the weather gets hotter, the heirloom tomatoes are starting to come in. Every Saturday morning the market sets up right across the street from my restaurant, Piazza on the Bob McFadden Plaza, so it couldn’t be more convenient. At around 8 a.m. you’ll find me picking out the fresh produce for the coming week from the amazing farmers who bring their goods to market.

Recipes dance in my head and I cannot wait to plan out the week’s specials based on something amazing I find at the market.

In this day and age of over processed, chemicalized and GMO food it just makes sense to source fresh, local, organic food as much as possible.

Sure, some say that the produce is more expensive, but the quality is superior to that of any supermarket food. In this case you do get what you pay for.

Supporting our local farmers not only helps them out, it keeps our dollars in our community. Also, it just tastes better!

So, this next Saturday morning, meet me at the Carson City Farmers Market on South Curry Street. Get some heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, sweet red onion, and fresh basil to make this classic and refreshing Panzanella Salad perfect for a warm summer evening:

PANZANELLA SALAD

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

5 Cups 1-inch cubed focaccia bread, lightly toasted

1 pound heirloom tomatoes, 1-inch cubed

1 English cucumber, 1-inch cubed

1 sweet red onion, sliced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ cup chopped basil

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup capers (optional)

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, onions, capers, wine vinegar, garlic, basil, pepper, salt, and the oil. Toss well.

Right before serving, add two-thirds of the toasted bread and basil to the salad. Toss to combine, then taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary (I usually add about 1/4 teaspoon salt). Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle the remaining toasted bread cubes over top. Garnish the top with plenty of basil. Serve immediately so the bread doesn’t get soggy.

Piazza’s Executive Chef Dan Burnham’s experience was earned in fine dining and seasonal resort kitchens over the past decades, including an eight-year stint as sous chef to Charlie Abowd at Café at Adele’s. He is thrilled to be back in Carson City and working with many of the old crew now working at Piazza and looks forward to being a regular contributor to this column!