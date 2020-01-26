It’s all about the kids Feb. 8-9 at Nevada State Museum in Carson City

Nothing adds to the history of a time, an event, a place or an object more than becoming a part of that history and the Nevada State Museum in Carson City is making sure the history of the Carson City Mint will continue for generations to come.

As part of its celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Carson City Mint — Mint 150 — the museum is hosting Kids Minting Days Feb. 8 and 9. Children 17 and younger are admitted for free and each child will receive a commemorative copper medallion memorializing the Mint’s 150th anniversary.

Regular admission of $8 applies for adults. Activities go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The 30-millimeter medallion — about the size of a half dollar — pays tribute to the Mint building; its first superintendent, Carson City founder Abe Curry; and its first press, Coin Press No. 1 — the same coin press that will be minting the medallion itself. Children will be able to get a blank planchet and watch it be pressed into the medallion.

“The copper medallion is a piece of real history each child can keep and hold onto,” said Myron Freedman, director of the Nevada State Museum. “Watching it be minted will become a memory they may treasure forever.”

Kids Minting Days are sponsored by Travel Nevada. The days’ events will also include other coin-related activities and gallery guides for the children.

For full details of the celebration, go to http://www.mint150.com.