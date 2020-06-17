Jazz & Beyond 2020 festival committee announces art winners

Karen Kreyeski shows her winning entry for the 2020 Jazz & Beyond Carson City Music and Art Festival poster.

Provided

The Jazz & Beyond festival committee announces the winner of the 2020 poster and program cover art contest is Karen Kreyeski for her entry “After Midnight Jam.”

The winner of the T-shirt design is Evan Tynan for “2020 Jazz & Beyond Festival Logo.”

These were selected from 10 entries to highlight the 17th annual Carson City music and art festival.

Kreyeski is an award-winning Carson City artist, originally from Montana, whose work is in collections in California, Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. Her winning artwork for Jazz & Beyond features the animals she sees through her window – rabbits, deer and coyote – in a playful rendition of a late-night spontaneous jazz jam session.

Tynan, a graphic designer who lives in Fort Collins, Colo., has worked in Florida, Washington, D.C., and Colorado, and has won awards for logos and T-shirt designs.

“Jazz & Beyond celebrates the talent of our region,” said festival committee co-chair David Bugli, president of the Mile High Jazz Band Association, producer of the festival.

“Volunteers, sponsors and advertisers help us make the 17-day festival a favorite for residents and visitors and help us keep performances admission-free. Because of ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines, planning the 2020 festival is a challenge. We are committed to presenting events safely, perhaps in new formats, for performers and audiences. The 2020 posters and T-shirts are outstanding, and we think they will become collector’s items.”

The festival opens on Aug. 7, with a Roaring ’20s themed event with bassist Scot Marshall’s Brass Knuckles band, location to be determined. On Aug. 9, on the porch and lawn of the historic Bliss Mansion, corner of Mountain and Robinson streets, the festival will feature the Rocky Tatarelli Quartet, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., and the Josh D. Reed Quartet, from 6 to 8 p.m. A food truck will be on site.

Aug. 16 is the annual Day at the Silver Saddle Ranch, 2648 Carson River Road on the east side of Prison Hill. The audience will enjoy performances by Sagebrush Rebels, Sierra Sweethearts and more. Free wagon rides with the Dineen Mules are sponsored by Friends of the Silver Saddle Ranch. Food by Future Farmers of America and ice cream from Scoups will be sold on site. Events begin at 2 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

The Jazz & Beyond festival will include an Open Studios Tour, expanded to two days this year, Aug. 22 and 23, with more than 30 artists at 11 locations. Artists’ works will also be on display at the Bristlecone Gallery at Western Nevada College from Aug. 3 to 21.

Jazz & Beyond will feature several free concerts at many Carson City venues. A schedule of events will be on the website http://www.jazzcarsoncity.com and will be updated frequently.

Mile High Jazz Band Association’s Jazz & Beyond Festival is funded by grants from the Carson City Cultural Commission, the Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts and by private donations.