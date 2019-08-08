Jazz & Beyond Carson City Music Festival opens Friday

The 16th Annual Music and Arts Festival kicks off at the Bliss Mansion, 608 Elizabeth Street, Carson City, on Friday, from 4-6 p.m., then continues at the Governor’s Mansion, directly across Mountain Street, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The free event includes live music, art, food, and tours of the Bliss Mansion. Food trucks will be available.

Detroit saxophonist Rocky Tatarelli brings a star-studded band to the Bliss lawn. He features Craig Fletcher, guitar and vocals; Tom Stryker, chromatic harmonica; and Bill Heise, drums and percussion. The quartet, sponsored by Steve Brenneman, will play 4-6 p.m. during the art presentations. Seating is limited; audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Cherie Shipley and the “Take This” band will perform in the garden of the Governor’s Mansion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Shipley’s band includes Ron Savage, keys, key bass, and vocals; Mark McKinnon, guitar; Eric Finkelstein, drums; Joel Stevens, sax and flute; and Will Casaceli, trumpet.

A special feature is art exhibits, demonstrations, and sales including pottery, watercolor, photography, multi-media, painted gourds, Zentangle, and recycled garden art.

Reta Hanks, winner of the Jazz & Beyond poster art contest, will be signing copies of her winning art. A silent auction will be held for artist Cyndy Brenneman’s “My Personal Peacock,” a mannequin from the Carson City Arts & Culture Coalition’s recent Runway Mannequin project. Other decorated mannequins will be auctioned during future Jazz & Beyond events.

Built in 1879, the Bliss Mansion is a private residence and is open to the public only a few times during the year. The 8,000-plus square foot mansion was the largest home in Nevada when it was built by lumber baron, D.L. Bliss, for his wife, Elizabeth and their five children. The three-story home has nine fireplaces and bathrooms, six bedrooms, two kitchens, and a third floor Art Studio. Docents will be on each floor to answer questions. A donation is requested for the tour.

The festival is made possible, in part, by grants from the Carson City Cultural Commission, Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and private donations. For more information about Jazz & Beyond, see jazzcarsoncity.com or call the Mile High Jazz Band Association at 775-883-4154.