Jazz & Beyond Open Studios Tour scheduled for August

Cherie Shipley with Take This Band performs last year during Jazz & Beyond at the Governor’s Mansion.

Courtesy

The Jazz & Beyond festival committee is rescheduling many of the events originally planned for August 2020 because of the recent rise in coronavirus cases. However, the committee plans to go ahead with the second annual Open Studios Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 22-23. Admission is free.

More than two-dozen artists will be featured at 10 studios throughout Carson City. Favorite solo musicians will perform live at most studios. Promotional items for the 2020 festival, including posters, T-shirts, artwork, and Jazz & Beyond facemasks, will be available onsite for a donation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and the number of concurrent visitors at each site will be controlled.

Brochures listing studios, artists, and musicians, including a map, will be available at the Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority (visitors bureau), Brewery Arts Center Artisan Store, NAA Gallery, Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum, and Nevada State Museum.

“We are looking to provide elements of Jazz & Beyond as a series of events and virtual presentations later in the year and into next year, as conditions permit,” said David Bugli, co-chair of the festival. “We will present events safely, some in new formats, for performers and audience.”

For its 17th year, Jazz & Beyond plans to reschedule favorite and new big bands, combos, and special events. These include the Rocky Tatarelli Quartet, the Josh D. Reed Quartet, a Roaring ‘20s themed program with bassist Scot Marshall’s Brass Knuckles band, an annual Day at the Silver Saddle Ranch with performances by Sagebrush Rebels and Sierra Sweethearts, Rosebud’s Dance Band, the Reno Jazz Orchestra, and much more. A jazz-related movie, drive-in style, is also in the works.

For up-to-date, ever evolving schedule, see MileHighJazz.com and JazzCarsonCity.com or contact info@jazzcarsoncity.com.

Mile High Jazz Band Association’s Jazz & Beyond Festival is funded by grants from the Carson City Cultural Commission, the Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.