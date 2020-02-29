Jazz Extravaganza features Carson Middle School, Mile High bands

It’s “big band jazz times two” when the Mile High Jazz Band and Carson Middle School’s Royal Blue Jazz Band present the 17th annual combined Jazz Extravaganza concert, at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

The Extravaganza is sponsored by the Mile High Jazz Band Association as a benefit for Carson City school instrumental music programs.

Tickets are $10 general admission and free for youth age 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Carson Middle School music students, at the Nevada Day Office (716 N. Carson St.), online at MileHighJazz.com, or at the door. For information, call the Mile High Jazz Band at 775-883-4154.

This year, the Extravaganza will feature two big bands, vocalist Jakki Ford, and an intergenerational combo performance. The traditional grand finale, combining the forces of all the musicians, will feature two selections, “Feeling Good” by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, and “Bossa Madeira by Dean Sorenson. Refreshments and raffle prizes will be on sale in the lobby.

“We’re enjoy performing with the middle school jazz band,” said David Bugli, Mile High Jazz Band leader and pianist. “This award-winning student ensemble is impressive and deserves community support.”

Carson Middle School Jazz Band, directed by Nick Jacques, attend and compete at jazz festivals each year and perform at community events throughout Carson City. The bands are zero-hour classes designed to teach students about jazz – the music that began in America and spread throughout the world.

The Mile High Jazz Band, a professional big-band, plays regularly in Northern Nevada, including monthly performances and quarterly Jazz and Poetry events in Carson City. They present the annual Jazz & Beyond: Carson City Music Festival each August.

This concert is funded in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council. For information, call Mile High Jazz Band at 775-883-4154 or see MileHighjazz.com.