Joan of Arc, Jules Verne talks at Western Nevada College

Mike Thomas’ lecture series visits Western Nevada College’s Jack C. Davis Observatory on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9 for presentations on a couple of remarkable people from France.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Thomas will talk about Joan of Arc, who became a saint and hero to the people of France in the 1400s. Saturday, Nov. 9, Thomas’ focus shifts to Jules Verne, the father of science fiction. Verne wrote “Around the World in Eighty Days” and “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.”

Now observing a fall and winter schedule at JCDO, these free presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

On Saturday nights when lectures aren’t scheduled, the observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. At this time, the Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts Star Parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy. Newcomers are always welcome.

The observatory is located at 2699 Vanpatten Drive in Carson City.