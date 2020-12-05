‘Joyful noise’ concert Sunday at Carson City Community Center, online

John and Cherie Shipley will perform “Joyful Noise - A Holiday Treat” concert Dec. 13.

Courtesy

The Carson City Symphony Association presents “Joyful Noise – A Holiday Treat” concert on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m., in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William Street.

The in-person audience will be limited in keeping with COVID-19 safety guidelines, and the concert will also be live-streamed free.

Tickets for the in-person concert are $18 general admission, $10 age 6 to 12, and free age 5 and under. Social distancing and masks are required. Tickets may be reserved by email to CarsonCitySymphony@gmail.com or purchased in advance online at CCSymphony.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The live-stream is free at Facebook.com/CarsonCitySymphony.

David Bugli, conductor of Carson City Symphony, said, “We want to present an entertaining, live holiday concert, as we have for the past 36 years. Since we can’t fill the stage with dozens of instrumental musicians, singers, and dancers this year, we’re excited to collaborate and bring the holiday spirit to the community.”

The concert features John and Cherie Shipley with their Joyful Noise Chorus and Band. John and Cherie have been performing “Joyful Noise” concerts each December since 2002.

The show is a potpourri of music styles – jazz, rock, country, and traditional. The choice of tunes includes a wide variety of pretty ballads, toe tappers, funny songs, and a bit of holiday standards. Cherie Shipley said, “We love to have a mix of energies and dynamics! The band is led by John on keyboard, with Mark Ashworth on drums, and Tommy Stiles on steel guitar and dobro. We welcome back to our show Special Guest Entertainer Catherine Matovich on violin/fiddle.” The Joyful Noise Chorus members, providing harmonies and fun props, are Laura Briggs, Marilyn Erickson, Laura Hale, Kathy Hannah, and Mark Sturdivant.

This concert is supported, in part, by public funds through grants from the Carson City Cultural Commission; the Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts; Nevada Commission on Tourism; and by private donations. For information, see CCSymphony.com or call the Symphony at 775-883-4154.