Kate Johnson: Scotch eggs provide plenty of options (recipe)

It is always nice to have a breakfast item that can be made ahead and easily warmed and served in the morning. The following recipe meets this criteria but has also proven to be great for road trips.

They are actually quite delicious cold — but can easily be heated in a microwave or, when camping, put into a foil pouch and thrown on the fire. They taste great as is — but can also be “dressed” up nicely with a number of different dipping sauces. Likewise, they can be sliced into four pieces and served as appetizers for a gathering.

While the exact origin is unknown, Scotch eggs have been mentioned as far back as the early 1800s. They are a common “picnic” food in the United Kingdom and are sold, pre-packaged, in supermarkets and other convenience type stores.

The original version was fried, however there are a number of recipes where they are baked. If you prefer, this recipe can be baked without browning in oil first. I have done this a number of times, but have found that they do not look quite as nice, as they do not brown consistently. If you want to skip frying them in olive oil, simply increase your oven to 400 degrees and bake for 20-30 minutes.

You can be flexible with regard to the meat you choose. I am including my breakfast sausage recipe. I like the addition of good quality ground ham as it really takes this up a notch. If you do not have time to make your own, simply buy pre-made bulk sausage. I usually go for Jimmy Dean if I am not making it myself.

If you prefer a chicken or beef based sausage, or the addition of lamb, go for it!

As for the dipping sauce, I personally prefer a mustard sauce with a good Dijon mustard. I am including two sauces that I use when making a home brined corned beef. These came from an old Bon Appetite magazine from back in 2008 and they are both easy and delicious.

Happy Holidays to you all and I hope you enjoy the Scotch eggs!

Scotch Eggs

Yield: 6

Serving: 6

Ingredients

6 medium hard-boiled eggs peeled

1 1/2 pounds favorite breakfast sausage

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 medium egg beaten

1 1/2 cups Panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)

3 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

Place 6 eggs in a saucepan and add cold water to cover the eggs by one inch. Bring to boil and simmer for 9 minutes. Alternately, you can place in a steamer basket in your Instant Pot, cook on high pressure for 5 minutes and quick release (you want the eggs slightly under cooked for hard boiled). Place eggs into ice bath. Once cooled, peel the eggs and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Beat the remaining egg in a bowl. Place flour and Panko in separate bowls. Divide the meat into 6 equal parts. Flatten the meat patties and place a hard boiled egg on each one. Carefully shape the meat around the egg. Pinch the seams together and gently roll it between your palms for a minute or so squeezing out the air between the egg and meat and sealing the edges of the meat. Now, roll each meat-wrapped egg in the flour, then dip into beaten egg, and finally roll them in the Panko.

Heat the olive oil in the large skillet over medium high heat. Place the meat-wrapped eggs in skillet and brown slightly on all sides. Transfer onto the baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, or silicone mat. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Serve with dipping sauce(s). Enjoy!

Breakfast Sausage

Yield: 2 pounds or 16 (2-inch) patties

Serving: 12

Ingredients

1-2 pound pork butt diced into 1/4-inch pieces

1 pound ground ham (if only using 1 lb of pork butt) may substitute lamb or ground veal

1/2 pound fat back, diced into 1/4-inch pieces

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh sage leaves

1/4 teaspoon finely chopped marjoram

1/2 teaspoon ground fennel

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg

1 pinch ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions

Combine diced pork with all other ingredients and chill for 1 hour. Using the fine blade of a grinder, grind the pork. Form into 1-inch rounds. Refrigerate and use within 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Guinness Mustard

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup coarse grain Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons Guinness stout

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

Directions

Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl & stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours. This can be made up to 2 days in advance.

Horse Radish Cream

Ingredients

1 cup sour cream

6 tablespoons prepared white horseradish (Beaver brand extra hot is the only way to go – unless you have homegrown).

1 tablespoon finely chopped dill pickle

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives

Directions

Whisk all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours. This can be made up to 2 days in advance.

Kate Johnson is a long-time resident of Carson City. She is an avid gardener, musician, cook and lover of dogs.