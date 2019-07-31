King Arthur, Superhuman presentations at Western Nevada College observatory Friday and Saturday

A night of fact or fiction is coming to Western Nevada College’s Jack C. Davis Observatory. Mike Thomas will provide his take on the legitimacy of the “Legend of King Arthur” on Friday, Aug. 2 at the observatory.

Speaking of “Superhumans,” a night later on Saturday, Aug. 3, Thomas will kick off the observatory’s star party with a slide show presentation of a variety of real people who have abilities who can only be described as “super.”

Both of Thomas’ talks are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Arthurian Legend is an exciting tale of adventure and romance in the days of knights and ladies fair. But is King Arthur from the kingdom of Camelot and the Knights of the Round Table? Or was he a British military leader in the fifth and sixth centuries?

Thomas will provide his perspective.

Saturday nights at the observatory give the public a chance to enjoy the stars. These free star parties begin at sundown and last to 11 p.m. The star parties are hosted by Western Nevada Astronomical Society, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy. Newcomers are always welcome.

The observatory is located at 2699 Vanpatten Drive in Carson City.