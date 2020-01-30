Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Raspberry Sauce, by Adam Romo (recipe)

These pancakes are really popular with both customers and our staff. They’re a perfect mixture of tart, savory, and a little sweet. They’re bright and delicious and can be enjoyed any time.

Sauce:

¾ cup sugar

½ cup cold water

1 Tbsp cornstarch

12 oz. bag frozen raspberries

Pinch of salt

In a saucepan, mix cornstarch and water together until well blended, then add the sugar. Heat on medium high until sugar dissolves. Add berries and salt, bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until raspberries break down. I like to run my sauce through a fine mesh strainer to remove seeds, but that’s just a personal preference.

Pancakes:

1 15-oz. container of whole milk ricotta cheese

½ cup milk

½ cup lemon juice and zest from ½ lemon

1 egg

¼ cup sugar

2 cups pancake mix (I like Krusteaz)

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

Whisk all ingredients together until smooth.

Preheat griddle or pan, lightly greased, to medium low heat. Scoop batter and cook into slightly thickened and little bubbles form about 1 minute. Flip and cook about another minute. Drizzle with raspberry sauce, top with whipped cream and enjoy!