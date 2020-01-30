Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Raspberry Sauce, by Adam Romo (recipe)
The Cracker Box
These pancakes are really popular with both customers and our staff. They’re a perfect mixture of tart, savory, and a little sweet. They’re bright and delicious and can be enjoyed any time.
Sauce:
¾ cup sugar
½ cup cold water
1 Tbsp cornstarch
12 oz. bag frozen raspberries
Pinch of salt
In a saucepan, mix cornstarch and water together until well blended, then add the sugar. Heat on medium high until sugar dissolves. Add berries and salt, bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until raspberries break down. I like to run my sauce through a fine mesh strainer to remove seeds, but that’s just a personal preference.
Pancakes:
1 15-oz. container of whole milk ricotta cheese
½ cup milk
½ cup lemon juice and zest from ½ lemon
1 egg
¼ cup sugar
2 cups pancake mix (I like Krusteaz)
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ tsp salt
Whisk all ingredients together until smooth.
Preheat griddle or pan, lightly greased, to medium low heat. Scoop batter and cook into slightly thickened and little bubbles form about 1 minute. Flip and cook about another minute. Drizzle with raspberry sauce, top with whipped cream and enjoy!