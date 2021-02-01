Linda Marrone: Buffalo wings for the big game (recipe)

Ralph said I should title this column, “Cooking One-Handed.” I had rotator surgery earlier this month, and for six weeks my right hand is in a sling, which limits most everything you do, especially cooking.

I did some cooking and freezing of soups ahead of time and Cream of Wheat has become my new favorite in the mornings these days. I’m grateful for family and friends bringing over meals, goodies, homemade breads and helping out with the shopping as well. Lucky for me, Ralph is a good cook and we haven’t gone hungry.

Starting this year, I am going to take a little break in my columns for the paper after writing for 19 years and not cooking like I used to. I’m running out of recipes to share. I will do an occasional column for fill-in.

This recipe that I’m going to share with you is one Ralph fixed for the playoff games last weekend. I really liked them because they are baked, not fried, and have all the flavor of regular buffalo wings but are not as spicy or messy.

You can also make them ahead of time and they reheat (microwave) just fine. Cleanup is way easier, too, especially if you line your baking sheet with parchment paper. One last tip: I make ranch dressing using buttermilk and mayonnaise but I always add several shakes of dill weed.

CLASSIC BAKED BUFFALO WINGS

2 lbs chicken wings (we used Rosie’s fresh organic)

2 tbsp oil

1 t. garlic powder

S & P to taste

1/4 cup Franks hot sauce

2 tbsp honey

4 tbsp butter

Ranch dressing, carrot and celery sticks

Preheat oven to 400 and place a wire rack over a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spray the rack for easier cleanup. In a large bowl, toss the wings with the oil and season with the garlic powder and S&P, transfer the wings to rack. Bake until the chicken is golden 50 minutes, flipping the wings halfway through.

In a small saucepan, whisk together hot sauce and honey, bring to simmer then stir in butter and cook till butter is melted and slightly reduced, about 2 minutes.

Heat broiler on low, transfer wings to a bowl and toss with Buffalo sauce until wings are completely coated. Return wings to rack and broil watching carefully until sauce is caramelized, about 3 minutes.