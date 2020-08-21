Longtime Carson City band showing off new look for Flatbed concert Saturday

Stones Throw gets their first taste of the live stage Saturday as part of the Brewery Art Center’s Flatbed Concert Series. Stones Throw includes Carson City locals (left to right): Mike Suglia (lap steel guitar); Jeff Moser (bass guitar), Mark Johnson (lead guitar), Kate Johnson (rhythm guitar) and Randy Gaa (drums).

More info: WHERE TO GO, NEW TIME Beginning this week, the Flatbed Concert Series will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to it getting dark earlier. The flatbed stage will make its way through the Shultz Ranch neighborhood with planned stops at the pocket park on Tule’s Peak and Schultz Ranch Park. The route will also stop wherever people are safely gathering. The Brewery Arts Center strongly encourages social distancing and especially wearing masks when they stop by the larger, open spaces and parks to perform a few songs. The BAC will be giving out art kits to the kids provided by Southwest Gas Company and facemasks if you need one. View the route online here: https://bit.ly/31fx4uJ More info: https://breweryarts.org

Stones Throw gets its first chance to show off some live music Saturday as part of the Brewery Art Center’s Flatbed Series. The band from Carson City formed from a project that played around Carson City for several years: Hick’ry Switch. Stones Throw is a 5-piece and includes electric instruments, different than the acoustic bluegrass band.

“It sounds really fun to get on the back of a flatbed and go to the neighborhoods and bring it down to the people,” Kate Johnson said.

Johnson, who plays rhythm guitar, said Stones Throw was just getting started this year and the few gigs they had booked got canceled due to the coronavirus. She said she is very excited to play music for people because it has been a while.

THE MUSIC

Johnson describes Stones Throw’s music as folk/country rock.

“We want it to be pretty danceable,” she said. “We hope it’s a dance band to some degree.”

Just starting out, the band will be playing many covers of other songs. Mark will have some songs from Hick’ry Switch they can play with the new band and Johnson said they will be making more music in the future.

“I think he’ll be writing more again,” she said. “He’s pretty prolific that way.”

THE BAND

Johnson’s husband, Mark plays lead guitar. The two moved to Carson City from Montana 27 years ago. Jeff Moser plays bass guitar. He was born and raised in Carson City and Johnson said he’s been in many bands around town since he was in high school. Randy Gaa plays drums. Johnson said he’s been a drummer his whole life but never played in a band, so he’s well known around town. He also helps with Muscle Powered. Mike Suglia will play lap steel guitar. He played banjo in the former band, Hick’ry Switch.

Stones Throw’s band members are well known around Carson City, playing here for at least 10-11 years as Hick’ry Switch. They’ve opened for the Levitt AMP Concert series and have done a few shows in the Black Box Theatre for the Brewery Arts Center. Every year they would be at the Farmer’s Market and booked several gigs at other restaurants around town and many private parties.

GOALS

Johnson said the band’s goals for the future is to play on a semi-regular basis. Four of the members have regular jobs and Suglia is retired. So while they won’t be going on tour, they hope they stay busy entertaining the area.

“At least monthly, we’d like to be able to get out in the Carson/Reno/Tahoe area,” she said. “That would be great.”