Loud As Folk showcases local musicians in Carson City

Old friends will get together for a showcase of skills and collaboration this Saturday. Loud As Folk returns to Carson City, this time in a bigger venue, at the Brewery Art Center’s Performance Hall. The songwriter’s showcase focuses on highlighting emerging artists taking distinct approaches to all genres of American music.

Several local musicians will be highlighted at the show hosted by Spike McGuire. Reno native Whitney Myer returns from Los Angeles. Also on the lineup: Dave Berry & Cliff Porter, of the band Jelly Bread; Tyler Stafford; and Mel Wade & Gia Torcaso.

“As the host of the last nine years, this is one of the most exciting lineups to me,” McGuire said. “It’s a really good show and we’re looking forward to it and think people will have a really great time.”

The show allows individuals a chance to play their songs, and there will be much collaboration between everyone as well. McGuire said the night will be special because the lineup is full of friends who are familiar with each other and worked together on several projects.

Myer said she comes home only twice a year, so this will be a great chance to see her live. She is known for appearances at several festivals, including Lightning in a Bottle, The Bounce Festival and SXSW. She burst into the scene in 2012 when she performed on NBC’s “The Voice.” She moved to Los Angeles to be surrounded by the industry to grow her skills, she said.

She’s excited for the Carson City show because it is a stripped-down environment, where the setting is much more intimate.

“I get to do the intimate thing far less than the all-out big shows,” she said.

She especially likes performing live compared to being in the studio. It allows her to connect with people on a more personal level.

“It’s something you create that total strangers can identify with,” she said. “And strangers can connect with it, and it’s really cool.”

McGuire started Loud As Folk nine years ago and it evolved as a touring showcase at the end of 2014. He’s taken the show to California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona, performing in different arts centers, bars and punk rock venues.

He’s excited the show will be in the BAC’s Performance Hall, a step up from playing in the café last year. It’s also an all-ages show, so everyone in the family is welcome.

“We can get younger generations out to the arts events so we can have a good arts scene for years to come,” he said.

The musicians are expecting a good chunk of fans coming from Reno and surrounding area.

Find information at http://www.loudasfolk.com.