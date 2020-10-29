‘Made in Nevada’ film festival this weekend in Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center has teamed up with Carson City Toyota, Western Nevada College, and the Carson City Classic Cinema Club to present the inaugural “Made in Nevada” Film Festival, double feature drive-in movies on Oct. 30 and 31 at the Western Nevada College campus.

Portions of each of the films selected were filmed on location in Northern Nevada. Friday at 6:15 p.m. will be The Shootist, John Wayne’s last movie which also stars Lauren Bacall, Ron Howard and James Stewart. Portions of this film were shot on location on the west side of Carson City and Washoe Valley. At 8 p.m., we will screen The Misfits, both Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable’s last movie which also stars Montgomery Clift and was shot in parts of Reno, Dayton and Pyramid Lake.

On Oct. 31 after the reverse Nevada Day Parade in the same space, the evening festivities will be more geared toward kids with The Muppets beginning at 6:15 p.m. and Sister Act beginning at 8 p.m. Both films had portions shot in very recognizable Reno locations. Kids will receive Trick or Treat goodie bags upon check in and be invited to participate in a socially distanced costume parade.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us,” says Brewery Arts Center President Ken Farley, “one of the bright spots for the Brewery Arts Center has been the privilege of collaborating with many brilliant citizens, artists, and organizations to continue providing arts and entertainment at a time when our citizens need it the most. Now, with the prospect of a canceled Nevada Day, we are once again honored and humbled to work alongside so many who are coming together to find a way to celebrate safely and bring a little sense of normalcy back to life in Nevada. We are truly witnessing our Battle Born heritage at its finest.”

Tickets to the drive-in movies can be purchased for $5 on the Brewery Arts Center website or you may pick up free tickets in person at Carson City Toyota and enter to win at $100 gas card curtesy of Carson City Toyota.

For information, email gina@breweryarts.org or call 775-883-1976.