Marilyn Foster: Ireland calls to those with an Irish soul

Ireland is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world and one of the most requested by the Chamber Travel Club members. I can assure you no one who has ever been on a group tour to Ireland ever comes back disappointed, for how can one be disappointed among these gracious, fun-loving people that seem never to sing out of tune?

Although many visitors have traveled through Ireland, the country is still unspoiled and not overly touristic, especially outside of Dublin, although Dublin retains its very unique character in spite of the many visitors who want to enjoy every Irish pub in the city where they can sing the tunes we know so well and meet the locals who welcome Americans with open arms. Just picture yourself singing “Danny Boy” at the famous Temple Bar or clinking beer glasses at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

The Chamber has decided to add an additional tour to its lineup for 2020 and has added Collette Vacation’s popular Shades of Ireland departing Aug. 31, a good time to travel when the weather is still mild — though rain is always in the forecast. There is a reason, after all, why Ireland is so very green. A bit of rain just adds to the ambience.

The tour begins in the thriving city of Dublin where two nights are spent enjoying all this city has to offer. There is a traditional Irish welcome dinner planned the first night to get you in the mood. The next day, there’s an orientation tour with an afternoon free to see the Book of Kells or whatever you wish to do — maybe explore one, two or three of the pubs? Or maybe you’ll prefer to wander the narrow streets and photograph the colorful doors for which Dublin is so well-known.

Then, it’s off to Kilkenny and Waterford, Ireland’s oldest city. Naturally, we will visit the famous Waterford Crystal factory, although there is another great choice for those who like wine better than crystal. Have a toast in the 15th century Mayor’s Wine Vault. The next day, it’s off to kiss the Blarney Stone and then to the famous County Kerry where there’s two nights in Killarney, the same Killarney often featured in Irish songs. There’s a day tour to the famous and scenic Ring of Kerry with a stop at a local farm.

Day seven finds the tour enjoying Limerick for two nights with a side tour to the 700-foot-high Cliffs of Moher. And, the final night, day nine, the tour ends with an overnight at regal Cabra Castle in Kingscourt. On the way to Kingscourt, of course, we’ll sample Irish whiskey for, after all, how could one experience the Irish culture without a taste of Irish whiskey? The tour includes nine nights in first-class hotels, 13 meals, airfare from Reno to Dublin and return, all transfers, touring and more for $3,999 double. Additional nights are extra.

There are those who might be attending the Notre Dame vs. Ireland football game in Dublin on Aug. 29 that might enjoy staying on after the game to join this tour adding a few extra nights in Dublin before the tour starts. Who wouldn’t want an extra few days in Dublin? This is the perfect trip for those who might have roots in Ireland or possess an Irish soul.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 775-882-1565 or go online to the travel page found on the home page at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com. Participants must be booked by March 2 to receive this price, which is $250 off per person. So, brush up on your limericks, learn those Irish ballads and call the Chamber to make your reservation. “May the road rise up to meet you” in Ireland in early September.

