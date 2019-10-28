Marilyn Foster: Much of Americana history was made in Pennsylvania

One of America’s most iconic cities is Philadelphia, the very heart of so much of our nation’s history. Not to visit this city at least once would be a shame, for the history of America was literally written here.

Philadelphia is a great starting point for all the Americana history that was made within an easy drive of the city, and Mayflower Cruises and Tours will be taking us on a refresher course of our sixth grade history lessons beginning May 2, 2020, a beautiful time to be in Penn’s Woods.

We start the tour in the City of Brotherly Love and see the most famous sights including the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and the homes of Ben Franklin and flag-maker Betsy Ross. We’ll enjoy dinner in the very same historic downtown City Tavern said to have been frequented by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and other famous historic figures

We’ll spend six nights in our basecamp hotel just outside of downtown Philadelphia and will travel daily by motorcoach to sights that will jog memories of history classes of yore bringing those lessons to life.

We’ll journey to Valley Forge National Historic Park which is less than one hour from the hotel. Those who paid attention will recall this is where George Washington encamped for six months at the height of the American Revolutionary War during the winter of 1777-1778.

We’ll enjoy visiting an Amish farm in Lancaster, the heart of the Pennsylvania Amish Country, and learn why the Amish prefer to stay off the grid. Of course, one must enjoy an authentic Amish meal, and that is included.

On everyone’s bucket list when they travel to the beautiful state of Pennsylvania is a visit to Gettysburg National Military Park where the history of this famous battle where “brother was against brother” was fought and Abraham Lincoln gave his moving “Gettysburg Address.” The guided tour and film will give the sad history of this region, but your spirits will be lifted at the included dinner at the famous Dobbin House Tavern, built in 1776 and reputed to be the first stop on the Underground Railroad north of the Mason/Dixon Line.

Another part of Pennsylvania only 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia and often overlooked by those visiting from the West or as part of an organized tour is Chester County also known as the Brandywine Valley. It’s here the tour stops at Longwood Gardens, one of the premier botanical gardens in the country that is decorated for each season. May should be a beautiful time to tour the gardens where the 1100 acres will be filled with spring blooms and beautiful fountains.

We briefly cross over the Pennsylvania state line to Wilmington, Delaware to tour the 300-acre Nemours Mansion and Gardens, the chateau once owned by Alfred du Pont. Thus, those who love gardening and flowers truly will love this last day of the tour.

This Mayflower Tour promises to not only be historically enlightening; it will also be a feast for the eyes with lush vistas so very different from our high desert. Spring is the perfect time to visit this part of our great country. The cost per person is $2,659 and that includes air from Reno, all transfers, parking at the Chamber, six nights hotel, breakfast daily, two lunches, and two dinners, plus an experienced guide and admittance to all attractions. Departure is only a little over five months away, so this should be booked soon to assure space.

To learn more, visit the Chamber’s travel page on the home page of the website: http://www.carsoncitychamber.com or come into the office to pick up a brochure at 1900 S. Carson Street.

For those who are interested in my travels, I just returned from a wonderful trip to the Germanic countries of Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. My next trip will be to Russia in April. I do so like to see and experience this great world of ours. If you want to join me in Russia, it’s not too late to book.

Marilyn will be 91 when she travels to Russia and always has a trip or two planned.