Marilyn Foster: Start spreading the news, NYC holiday in the forecast

One of my absolutely most favorite cities is New York City, most especially at Christmas, so when I learned the Chamber has contracted with Collette Vacations to take a group to New York leaving on Dec. 9 this year to experience how wonderful NYC is during the holiday season, I was elated.

Yes, I know that many of us are still vacuuming up those pine needles from Christmas 2019, but there are some who like to plan ahead, and this is what we are doing.

Everyone should experience New York City at least once in their lifetime and the Christmas season should be that once. The hustle and bustle of NYC gets into your soul. Seeing the famous lighted Christmas tree and the skaters at Rockefeller Center makes you feel as though you are on a movie set. The lighted holiday displays in the iconic store windows transport you back to a time well before the internet became the preferred way to shop.

On this tour, we’ll take in the famous show at Radio City Music Hall where the Rockettes will thrill us as they have for generations bringing back that holiday mood we sometimes think we may be losing. We’ll take in a Broadway show – all included – for what would a trip to this city be without seeing a show? And, we’ll walk almost anywhere from our Sheraton Hotel, located right at Times Square, making it easy for you to get out and wander on your own.

While seeing the iconic holiday sights is our goal, we’ll pause to honor those who can no longer celebrate with their loved ones as we tour the 911 Memorial. Then, we’ll learn of our ancestry as we tour Ellis Island and see the Statue of Liberty up close. Of course, we’ll take a tour of all the famous sites.

But, the real highlight will be the time to explore on your own to do exactly what you want to do in this magical city that never sleeps. What a wonderful place to do your Christmas shopping and enjoy dinners and lunches in famous restaurants you hear so much about. Or, take a horse and carriage ride through Central Park. Breakfast is included daily including at the famous Stardust Diner where the waitstaff will entertain! Two dinners are included as well.

The cost of this holiday gift to yourself and perhaps your significant other is $2,999 per person and that includes air from Reno, transfers, hotel, six meals, entrance fees as per itinerary, a guide, and more.

These holiday vacations fill fast, so be sure to put down your deposit now. The representative from Collette Vacations will highlight this tour and others at the free Chamber Travel Club meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. Must RSVP to 882-1565. I look forward to seeing you there.

Marilyn loves to travel in the U.S. and absolutely loves NYC. She’s 91 and all that hustle/bustle doesn’t daunt her.