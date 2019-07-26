Marilyn Foster: Stay at the once-most exclusive club in the world

Next April, join us on the Mayflower Tours excursion to four of the most interesting cities in the South where you will experience southern hospitality, learn more about the Civil War — from the southern point of view — and eat the freshest of shrimp and other seafood and the crispiest of golden fried chicken.

This wonderful tour begins with three nights in historic Charleston, S.C. I can almost guarantee you will fall in love with this city where three nights just might not be enough. Just walking through the Charleston City Market and meeting the 50 resident Gullah artisans to learn how the traditional sweetgrass baskets are made will take up a lot of your time. Here, you’ll enjoy Low Country dining at a true plantation.

Every street in Charleston is full of history. This is a city where aimless wandering is encouraged, for you never know what might be around the corner. There’s time on your own to be able to sail out to Ft. Sumter National Historic Park to learn how the Civil War began right on this island.

After touring Charleston, and on our way to Savannah, Ga., we’ll stop in the charming antebellum city of Beaufort. Moviegoers might recognize this little city where “Forrest Gump,” “The Prince of Tides” and “The Big Chill” were filmed.

There will be a two-night stay in Savannah, “the Belle of the South,” one of the 13 original colonies and oldest city in Georgia. The city is divided into charming squares and is very walkable with a lively waterfront full of bars and shops. Here, you’ll stay in the heart of the historic district at the DeSoto Hotel. One of the included dinners will be at the legendary Mrs. Wilkes’ Boarding House, where authentic Southern food will be served.

The tour ends on a grand note — and I mean grand — for the last two nights will be spent at one of the most historic hotels in America, the grand old Jekyll Island Club Hotel named by Conde Nast Traveler as one of the top resorts in the South.

It’s very possible you might not be related to a Vanderbilt, JP Morgan, Pulitzer or Rockefeller, but you can certainly walk where they walked, dine in the exclusive dining room where they ate, play croquet where they played, sip a cocktail on the wide verandah of the very exclusive club they founded in 1888 and enjoy the island where they built their exclusive summer homes. This club was once known as “the richest, most exclusive, the most inaccessible club in the world.”

We’ll fly on April 16 from Reno to Charleston and then home via Savannah on April 23. Colorful azaleas should be in bloom at this time of year. Included are 12 meals, seven nights in beautiful hotels, all tours, airport transfers and free parking at the Chamber office. The cost is $3,449 per person. Stop by the Chamber at 1900 S. Carson St. for your free brochure or check out the itinerary online on the travel club page at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com.

Marilyn is the travel ambassador for the Carson City Chamber Travel Club and at 90 continues to look for new and exciting travel experiences.