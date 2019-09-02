Marilyn Foster: Visit Poldark’s Cornwall, the Beatles’ River Mersey, and the Queen’s London

Have you ever wanted to “Ferry Cross the Mersey” in Liverpool where Paul McCartney and the Beatles first became a worldwide sensation? Or learn and see where the famed poet William Wordsworth penned his many poems and Beatrix Potter created Peter Rabbit in the Lake District? Liverpool and the Lake District are just two of the fascinating stops you’ll enjoy on Collette’s “Treasures of England” tour.

Most frequent travelers have enjoyed visits to the most popular of England’s many cities and villages yet have never ventured to western England where there are so many places to see that an 11-day tour just may not be enough.

I have enjoyed England and have many pleasant memories. Of all the international destinations, England is a great first introduction to the first-time international traveler. You can read the signs and understand the language, plus the sites are those we’ve learned about all our lives.

On April 22, 2020, we will see what I think is the very best of England starting off with an overnight in Liverpool, home of the Beatles. We fly directly into Manchester bypassing the frantic London airport. Liverpool is less than one hour from Manchester and the boutique hotel is just steps away from the River Mersey.

Then it’s on to the beautiful Lake District to spend two nights where we’ll enjoy a cruise on Lake Windemere, England’s largest lake. Those who love to hike, can do so along lakeside trails and through glacial valleys while others may choose to learn more about how Peter Rabbit came to be and see the tranquil beauty of the Wordsworth home.

There will be three nights in the ancient Roman town of Bath, considered to be the jewel in the crown of England’s cities. In this UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jane Austen and Charles Dickens were inspired to write the novels that endure today. After a tour of the Roman baths, you just may wish to enjoy a spa experience at one of the many spas in the city or within your hotel. From here, we’ll do a day trip to Stonehenge.

Then it’s further south to Cornwall, the area where PBS’s Doc Martin and Poldark is filmed. We won’t be seeing the filming sites, but you’ll recognize the incredible views as we travel to Land’s End, England’s most westerly point. Here’s there’s a farm-to-table dinner and wine-tasting planned.

Onward to London via the Great Western Railway for two nights before flying home. There’s will be an overview tour of London with time to explore on your own or enjoy the theater.

All hotels are four-star or more and centrally located. Daily breakfast is included, and six dinners are planned. The first evening, we’ll dine at the famous Albert Dock in Liverpool and end with a traditional English roast in Kensington. Cost includes free parking at the Carson City Chamber, round-trip transfers between Carson City and Reno Airport and all transfers in England. A professional guide will tend to your every need and provide all the history you need to understand this amazing country. The price per person is $4,399 if booked prior to October. April is a beautiful time to travel to England.

For information just log on to the travel club page found on the homepage at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com or call 882-1565. I know you will love England as much as I do.

At 90, Marilyn still travels the world and loves traveling with others from the region.