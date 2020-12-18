MaskUrAid Ball moving to Cucina Lupo

Due to a glitch with the Governor’s Mansion, The Greenhouse Project’s benefit event, The MaskUrAid Ball, Celebrity Chef Dinner Jan. 4, is being moved to Cucina Lupo, 308 N. Curry St., Carson City.

Also new for this event, is the ability for everyone to participate in the raffle, featuring a Sondors Ebike, valued at $1,000, as well as to bid on a variety of experience auction items and to give to the Angel Donor Fund, by way of TGP’s web site. Costumes are welcome and masks are mandatory. A prize will be given for the best decorated mask.

“We are so grateful to Chef Mark Estee for opening Cucina Lupo to us on short notice,” said TGP President and founder Karen Abowd. “Mark has generously supported TGP 100 percent from the beginning, and again, all safety and social distancing protocols will be observed, which of course, means fewer capacity than we would see in normal times.

“Tickets are limited to 40 and we’ve just six tickets remaining.”

The benefit raises money for the continuing operations of TGP located on Carson High School’s campus, as well as The Foothill Garden, on Carson Tahoe Health’s campus, providing agricultural education to students and food to the community’s under served.

“We are living in unprecedented times, yet our costs, purpose and need for food don’t cease,” Abowd said. “Being able to pivot in order to move forward is critical to TGP’s financial well being.”

While Estee is providing the space, the only Cucina Lupo staff member involved in the evening will be Sommelier Steve Sanchez, who also serves on TGP’s board of directors. The event will be staffed by chefs Josh and Whitney Deri and their Blend Catering who are preparing the four-course, wine- or beer-paired dinner with other support provided by the board.

New this year is the ability for everyone, not just those attending, to participate in the raffle, auction and Angel Donor giving by way of TGP’s web site.

“Our executive director, Jon Ruiter, has set up a direct link where everyone can go to purchase raffle tickets, bid on the auction items and to give to our Angel Donor fund, which strives to match the $5,000 seed provided by Drs. Sandra Koch and Tim McFarren,” Abowd said. “We’ve worked to provide price points that allow everyone to participate as they help us to continue our mission of growing, giving and teaching for a greener and healthier community.”

In-kind sponsors for auction items are Artsy-Fartsy Gallery, Jeffery Pace and Gabriel, who donated art valued at $3,800; Chef Charlie Abowd and Chef Mark Estee who will cook dinner for eight at either the high bidder’s home or at the Abowd’s; Steve and Michele Lewis who donated a five-night stay with two dinners at their resort in Northern Idaho; Steve Sanchez, TGP board member, who donated a collectible bottle of wine; and Sierra Custom Framing for framing the artwork from Artsy-Fartsy. In-kind sponsor Debbie Kytle, of Chi will provide a facial for the Best Mask winner.

Raffle tickets for the ebike, which features oversized ties, prefect for stability and rough terrain. Angel donations of any size are greatly appreciated. As of now, Angel Donor matches can be made at http://www.greenhouseproject.betterworld.org , and a preview of the auction and raffle items ($5 per ticket or 5 for $20 for raffle) goes up Monday, Dec. 21. The link opens for live bidding, raffle ticket purchase and continuing angel donor giving, Dec. 28 and continue until 8 p.m., Jan. 4, after which all winners will be announced.

Dinner course sponsors are U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, Vidler Water, Lone Mountain Veterinary, Farmers Insurance, Carson Tahoe Health, and Aspire Capital Advisors.

A place at the table is $250 per person. Dinner tickets, of which only six remain, can be purchased by contacting Karen Abowd, 775-232-8626 or karenabowd@hotmail.com.