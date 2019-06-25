Masters of Illusion coming to Stateline

STATELINE — Masters of Illusion, the CW television series and America’s largest touring magic show, will be in residency from Thursday to Sept. 2 with Masters of Illusion Live! in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline.

The show’s Dan Sperry, Farrell Dillon, Michael Turco and Tommy Wind will be featured. Performances will run for 12 weeks on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. On July 4, the performance will be at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $24-$45 each, plus applicable taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 1-775-586-6244, or online at http://www.mastersofillusionlive.com. There will be a meet and greet with the magicians in the lobby of the theatre following all performances. A sneak peak of what to expect can be seen by visiting https://vimeo.com/user4830612/review/340776800/a5ac8637fe.