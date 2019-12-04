‘Messiah’ presentations by TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus start Sunday

TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus presents its 14th annual performance of Handel’s beloved “Messiah,” along with seasonal carols.

Handel’s “Messiah” is the most famous oratorio ever written, and quite possibly classical music’s most beloved masterpiece. Composed in 1742, by the 1750s the “Messiah” had become a cherished tradition in England, with performances every year. The “Messiah” is pure, powerful, and moving: a classic.

TOCCATA-Tahoe is joined in this production by sopranos Joy Strotz, Becky Earl and Anne Davidson; mezzo soprano Kate Kaltoff; tenors Brad Perry and Robert Bousqet; and baritones Stuart Duke and Chris Nelson.

TOCCATA-Tahoe is the only orchestra and chorus to bring a festive concert like this one to your neighborhood.

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; free for youth ($15 preferred seating).

For the Genoa Lakes concert, limited VIP tickets and sponsorship tables with pre-concert reception are available for $100; other tickets are $25-$55, depending on seating row. Visit http://www.toccatatahoe.org for details.

Performances are:

Sunday at 3 p.m., Gardnerville – Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m., Stateline – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 U.S. Highway 50

Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m., Genoa – Genoa Lakes Golf Club Ballroom, 1 Genoa Lakes Dr.

Saturday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Incline Village – The Chateau, 955 Fairway Blvd.

Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 p.m., Reno – St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 1070 W. Plumb Lane

For information, call call 775-298-6989, e-mail ToccataTahoe@gmail.com; or visit us at http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/.