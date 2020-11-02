Metallum Terrae runs at Bristlecone Gallery in Carson City

The Capital City Arts Initiative and Western Nevada College present Metallum Terrae, an exhibition by Kyle Karrasch in the college’s Bristlecone Gallery, 2201 W College Parkway, Carson City through Dec. 17.

The gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Karrasch assimilates discarded aluminum cans and plastics into intricate landscapes and sculptures that couple attractiveness and garbage. His highly crafted pieces are intricate and detailed; some pieces are more whimsical, some more morbid. His work gives new life to discarded objects and invites viewers’ close inspection.

Metallum Terrae focuses attention on the mass consumption that serves as a mark on contemporary society. Consumable products such as plastic and aluminum are the real foot prints which will continue when humanity is gone.

Littered road sides, over flowing trash bins, floating plastic, the signs abound. He aims to shine light on these indicators of waste and to encourage each of us to pay attention to our habits and consumer culture.

Karrasch said, “I like to describe my art practice like that of a naturalist and a taxidermist. I collect specimens from their resting place and carve into their carcasses, flaying their skins out into recognizable forms. Through symbolism and allegory, I use these materials to comment on the impact they have on our environment. My art is a subtle reminder of this garbage. A reminder to think about the life of something you toss away and where it will end up. We as humans can never stop consuming, but we can be mindful of this action. My hope is that the future monuments of humanity will not be the mountains of garbage that we leave behind.”

Karrasch graduated from University of Nevada, Reno, in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in art and a minor in art history. Kyle is currently working on his Master of Fine Art degree at UNR.

CCAI will post an artist interview video online at http://www.ccainv.org/karrasch-metallum-terrae/

The Capital City Arts Initiative is an artist-centered not-for-profit organization committed to community engagement in contemporary visual arts through exhibitions, illustrated talks, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online activities.

The Initiative is funded by the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, John and Grace Nauman Foundation, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Carson City Cultural Commission, Kaplan Family Charitable Fund, U.S. Bank Foundation, NV Energy Corporation, Southwest Gas Corporation Foundation, Steele & Associates LLC, and CCAI sponsors and members.

In addition, support has been provided by Nevada Humanities through Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.

For additional information, visit CCAI’s website at http://www.ccainv.org.