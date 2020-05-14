Michelle Palmer: Tacos for breakfast? Of course (recipe)

Grandma and mom had always told me to make sure you have the staples in house… ALWAYS! When you have butter, flour, milk, sugar, and eggs you will always be able to make something to fill your belly! During these times; these lessons from them have really come to mind.

Since families are spending more time together and parents have to teach classes. This idea is one to share. Life skill 101, aka cooking!

On my way to my orientation for this amazing dream job that I was to start that day, a former boss and one of my best clients had referred me to; I was called and told that “it would have be put on the back burner for now.” I had been planning menu ideas for quite a while; researching and developing.

This is a breakfast item that can be made with basic ingredients and is super simple. Too bad this is not Tuesday because of the classic comment “Taco Tuesday.”

I will admit it is not my concept; I did tweak it a bit. There is an actual “Taco Tuesday Club” here in Northern Nevada!

Breakfast Tacos

1 cup all purpose flour

1.5 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

Smidgen Himalayan fine salt

1 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 large egg

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

8 eggs, whisked

8 ounces fine grated Cheddar Cheese

4 slices cooked bacon, cut in half

Salt & fresh ground black pepper, TT (to taste)

Spring onions, thinly sliced on an angle

Taco sauce TT

Preheat oven to warm 100 degrees, line sheet pan with parchment paper

In a bowl whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In another bowl whisk milk, vinegar, 1-egg and 2 tablespoons melted butter.

Add wet to dry and lightly mix thoroughly.

Heat non-stick frying pan or griddle 350 degrees.

Use 1/3 cup batter to make 6” pancakes.

It will make 8 cooked cakes; put cakes on parchment lined sheet pan in preheated oven to keep warm along with cooked bacon.

Over medium heat melt 1 Tablespoon butter, add eggs, salt & pepper cooking until medium scrambled. Assemble: Lay pancake flat, divide scrambled eggs, bacon, grated cheese, spring onions, and taco sauce on top of each pancake.

Bon appetite!

Michelle Palmer has been cooking in the area for more than three decades and is owner of Absolutely Michelle’s Chef-for-Hire, Nevada licensed culinary educator, ACF HSCA Chef of the year 2000 and ACF HSCA Pastry Chef of the year 2019, former dessert maker of Adele’s, BSH corporate chef at Thermador & Bosch, manager and Chef de Cuisine at BJ’s Nevada Barbeque, 849-2333, absolutelym@att.net.