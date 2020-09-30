Mint 150 anniversary celebration continues with Saturday event in Carson City

Officials are honoring 150 years of minting at the Carson City Mint with commemorative sesquicentennial medallions struck on the historic Coin Press No. 1 at the Nevada State Museum.

Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum

The year-long sesquicentennial celebration of the Carson City Mint continues with a special minting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St.

Historic Coin Press No. 1 will reprise minting a unique medallion commemorating the Mint’s 150th anniversary and its first superintendent, Carson City founder Abe Curry. Visitors may purchase a silver blank at the museum store for $75 and watch as the medallion is minted on the famous coin press, the first one to operate in the Mint starting in 1870.

The Carson City Mint, a U.S. Branch Mint, operated from 1870 to 1893 and produced about $50 million (in face value) of gold and silver coins. Coins stamped at the Carson City Mint by Coin Press No. 1, now exhibited at the museum, bear the CC mint mark and are highly prized by collectors.

For information, visit Mint150.com.

Museum admission is required: $8 adults, free for children ages 17 and younger.

Other exhibits include Nevada’s Changing Earth, a display of more than 300 rocks and minerals from Nevada and the western United States; and Nevada: a People and Place Through Time, a walk through the state’s history.

All visitors, volunteers and staff must wear a face covering while in the museum and maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Acrylic barriers are in place at the admissions desk, the store and in the coin press gallery to protect visitors.

The museum is allowing visitors up to half its normal capacity to ensure social distancing.

For more, visit CarsonNVMuseum.org.