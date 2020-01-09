Mint celebration tips a hat to the Curry family of Carson City

The Nevada State Museum is offering a step back into Carson City’s history on Saturday, complete with a presentation from the city’s founding family.

It was in January of 1870 when the doors of the Carson City Mint were opened to the public by its first superintendent – and Carson City’s founder – Abe Curry.

Abe is back, so to speak, on Saturday, along with his daughter, Elvira Curry Cowen. Chautauquans Dave and Kathy Peirson, will be portraying the Currys for the occasion starting at 1 p.m., serving cake to all visitors before giving an historical presentation. Descendants of the Curry family are also scheduled to be in attendance.

The day of Mint-related festivities include tours of the Mint building at 10 a.m. and noon. Space is limited for theses tours and positions are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Coin Press No. 1 will be in operation, pressing a commemorative medallion. Visitors can purchase a blank planchet in the museum store and have it minted on the coin press.

The activities are all included in regular admission prices of $8 for adults; free for museum members and children 17 and younger.

All the Mint150 special events are leading up to the Feb. 4 celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Carson City Mint. That is the day the first-ever CC Mint Mark coins came from the Mint. The day’s guest of honor is the director of the U.S. Mint, David Ryder, who will strike the first sesquicentennial medallion on Coin Press No. 1.