Nevada Appeal to live stream July 4 Lights on the Lake Fireworks

In this photo taken from Regan Beach, fireworks paint the sky during the Lights on the Lake show in this file photo.

File Photo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The annual Lights on the Lake Fireworks display on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore is regularly recognized as one of the best July 4 displays in the U.S.

This year’s fireworks extravaganza will shoot off at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

Can’t make it in person? Whether you’re a local who doesn’t want to deal with crowds or you’re in other parts of the world and can’t be at Big Blue this Independence Day, the Nevada Appeal has the solution for you — a live stream of this year’s Lights on the Lake Fireworks display!

Starting at 8:30 p.m., we will fire up a live Facebook video feed from the beaches of Edgewood Tahoe. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. sharp, and you can even synchronize the video with the official 93.9 KRLT music feed.

This live stream is brought to you thanks to a sponsorship from Rackley Auto Group Reno.

Go to the event’s Facebook page to learn more, and be sure to tune in Thursday night to nevadaappeal.com or facebook.com/NevadaAppeal to view this year’s sure-to-be stunning fireworks display!