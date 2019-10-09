Nevada Artists Association celebrating 40 years in Carson City

Forty years ago, Carson City’s art and culture community experienced a massive boost when the Nevada Artists Association Art Gallery opened its doors.

The funding and building of this volunteer-run gallery was spearheaded by local Nevada artists and donated to Carson City as part of the Brewery Arts Center campus in 1979. Today NAA enjoys a membership of more than 150 member artists, many of whom volunteer to host at and run Nevada Artists Association Art Gallery.

The members and leadership of the Nevada Artists Association are hosting a 40th anniversary celebration and are inviting the community to join them on Nov. 3 from 2-4 p.m.

They need your help in honoring a couple of the original founding members, Pat Holub and Donna Jensen. There will be four works of art on loan from both Holub and Jensen along with two posthumously honoring artist Louise Kerr.

Live music by local classical guitarist Jack DiCarlo and a reception including food and a wine bar are just part of the festivities. They also are hosting a raffle and silent auction with the proceeds going to the Carson City Boys & Girls Club art program. The items will be on display in the gallery beginning Oct. 22.

Tickets will be on sale up to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, winners need not be present to win. The event is free to the public and everyone is welcome.

“We intend for this to be a fabulous and fun community-wide celebration. We’re hoping that many art lovers as well as Carsonites will join us for the festivities. Please come on down and celebrate with us,” said member artist and NAA marketing director Dana Childs.

Nevada Artists Association Art Gallery is located at 449 W. King St., Carson City.

For information, call 775-882-6411 or email naaCarsonCity@gmail.com or visit http://www.nevadaartists.org