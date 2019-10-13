Nevada Museum of Art curator discusses Justin Favela in Carson City

Wednesday, the Capital City Arts Initiative will present a public talk, “Why Did You Choose Justin Favela?” by Nevada Museum of Art’s curator JoAnne Northrup.

The event is part of CCAI’s ongoing Nevada Neighbors speakers’ series and will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Brick, 108 E. Proctor St., Carson City. There will be an informal reception for Northrup preceding the event at 5 p.m. No tickets needed; the public is invited.

Northrup will discuss how she came to know about Las Vegas-based artist Justin Favela’s work, and why she finds it both critically insightful, art historically relevant, and visually exciting. Northrup has included Favela’s work in two major exhibitions at the Nevada Museum of Art and in 2018 the museum acquired a work by him for the permanent collection.

As part of her Nevada Neighbors activities, Northup will also speak about Favela’s work to students and faculty at one of CCAI’s partner high schools and at Sierra Nevada College.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. The initiative is committed to community planning and building for the area through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online projects.

For information, visit CCAI’s website at arts-initiative.org.