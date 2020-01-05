Nevada News Group partners with Good Day Carson, NGBN Carson City TV

The National Grassroots Broadcasting Network (NGBN) and its flagship affiliate, NGBN Carson City TV, are partnering with the Nevada Appeal and Nevada News Group to form a media partnership.

The partnership will be visible to viewers of Carson City’s first five day-a-week morning TV show.

The show, “Good Day Carson,” will premiere Jan. 20, running each weekday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on the NGBN.TV ConnectedTV app, available on Amazon FireStick, Roku devices, Apple TV, and more, as well as on CarsonCityNV.tv and even Facebook.

“The partnership allows the Nevada News Group — the region’s leader in local news — to share its content to a broadcasting base,” said Adam Trumble, editorial operations director for Nevada News Group.

Good Day Carson will be centered around the community, for the community, and by the community.

“This partnership forwards our mission of connecting the communities we serve. The Nevada Appeal and the Nevada News Group are well respected, and truly the region’s leader for local news, we could have no better partner,” said Ian Hill, NGBN.TV chief community builder.

The show includes a weekly guest host, featured businesses and nonprofits, as well as a weekly “Community Champion” selected by the viewers. Segments are also designed to be interactive, including social media polls and suggestions from the audience. Even if you think you know everything Carson City has to offer, the show aims to build connections and community.

“This is another way that the Nevada Appeal and Nevada News Group can help connect its community,” said Brad Bancroft, Nevada News Group operations manager. “Viewers will have another reminder of why we all call the capital region home.”

Good Day Carson will be hosted by local Carson City residents and friends, Alex Walden and Ken Farley.

“This show’s purpose is to give viewers a positive start to their day, while we celebrate all the things that make our area a great place to live,” said Hill. “I believe viewers throughout the capital region will come to love starting their days with Alex and Ken; they are fun, thoughtful, smart and caring. They are perfect to lead this effort to help people have a great day.”

Farley, a local real estate agent and host of “Home Means Carson,” was eager to take on the honor of leading. “I wasn’t raised here, but I fell in love with Carson City. This is my home and I take pride in welcoming others into the community for a living. Now, I get to represent and share some of the best of this region in a voice that is uniquely Carson City.”

Walden, a marketing manager and small business owner, couldn’t agree more.

“We are genuine Carson City residents,” she said. “We live here, work here; my daughters go to school here and when the show signs off, I’m going to be rushing home to get them off on time, just like everyone else. We are fortunate to represent Carson City, and look forward to sharing our love for this community with you each and everyday.”

For information on how to watch, visit carsoncitynv.tv. or on Facebook at NGBN Carson City TV and Instagram (@ngbncctv).