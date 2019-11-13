Nevada State Railroad Museum offers night photo shoot Saturday

The opportunity to take a great photograph at the Nevada State Railroad Museum doesn’t have to end when the sun goes down. On Saturday, the museum is offering a night photo shoot workshop that will be led by professional photographer, editor and author Steve Barry.

Barry, a lifelong railroad enthusiast, is the editor of Railfan & Railroad magazine and author of “Railroads: The history of American Railroading in 500 Photographs.”

The workshop is limited to 30 photographers. The cost is $150 and preregistration is required at http://www.nsrm-friends.org/photoshoot.html. The cost is $125 for active or retired military and for members of Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Participants will be able to photograph the 1910 McKeen Motorcar; the No. 25 locomotive, built by Baldwin in 1908 and the 1875 narrow gauge locomotive Glenbrook.

The workshop will start in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. with a mandatory safety briefing. At 1:30 p.m., the photo shoot will start and will continue throughout the evening. Sunset is estimated at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Participants’ checklists should include sturdy shoes for walking on uneven ground, white or light-colored clothing, flashlight, a camera capable of being adjusted and of long shutter speeds (participants should be familiar with the features on their camera before the workshop), and a remote release or cable release for the camera.

Safety will be a priority during the photo shoot and any participant not adhering to the safety directions of the official staff will be asked to leave with no refund given.

For information, contact Adam Michalski, curator of education, at 775-687-6953, ext. 224 or email amichalski@nevadaculture.org.