New Wave Crave brings the ’80s to the streets of Carson City

New Wave Crave performs Saturday in Carson City.

Melody Hoover

IF YOU GO The show will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. The stage will make its way through the Nye, Northgate area with the final stop at Ronald Wood Park and will stop wherever people are safely gathering. The BAC strongly encourages social distancing and especially wearing masks when they stop by the larger, open spaces and parks to perform a few songs. The BAC will be giving out goodie bags and art kits for the kids and facemasks if you need one. View the route online: https://bit.ly/3inz4r5

New Wave Crave is going to load up everyone in its DeLorean time machine and transport Carson City back to the ’80s.

The tribute band brings the party this Saturday at the Flatbed Concert Series hosted by the Brewery Arts Center.

Damian Jannsen said the band is looking forward to seeing the crowd on Saturday.

“One of the things that gives me joy is kids dancing with their parents,” he said. “We’ll be playing in front of parks and lawns and for people to have a decent band come by and dance on the lawn, that’s our vision and that’s what we want for Carson City.”

New Wave Crave has played Carson City several times. With many shows being in casinos, Jannsen said it is nice to have a show where all ages are welcome.

“It’s a joy when it’s an all-ages event; those are rare,” he said.

THE BAND

New Wave Crave has been together for three years. The band comes from Reno, but they call Carson City their second home. Jannsen’s stage name is Basil, and he plays a Steinberger bass guitar. He said he’s kind of the class clown of the band. He said he has fun during the show by doing voice impressions from ’80s movies while his guitarist is tuning.

“We all needed comedic relief when the Cold War was going on and I think we’re in those times again,” he said.

Bishop Bautista plays drums. He plays an electronic drum kit that ’80s bands used to use.

Justin Doer plays guitar and sings. His stage name is Ducky – a reference to the movie Pretty in Pink. Doer got his passion for ’80s music through looking at his uncles’ cassette tape collection, Jannsen said.

Marla Richardson, known as Miss X, is a third generation Nevadan and her family owns the Richardson Gallery of Fine Art in Reno. Janssen said she has the voice to “nail it” when it comes to Madonna, Cyndi Lauper the B-52s and more. New Wave Crave added more songs to their shows with the addition of Miss X.

THE SHOW

Besides playing music to get people moving, Jannsen said a visual, flashy show is a big part of the band’s personality. He mentioned how MTV and music videos brought the visual aspect the ’80s, and the band relives it with every show.

“We’re always working on the look of it (the show),” Jannsen said. “It has to be visually entertaining as well.”

Jannsen encourages people coming to the show to embrace the look and dress up with them. He said bring your big hair and your brightest colors.

“What I would love to see is people dressing up in their Flashdance sweater off the shoulder or in their legwarmers,” he said.

Jannsen said the band is always grooming the setlists to find the songs people react to the most. He said there are lots of songs that weren’t big hits when they came out, but they always get a great audience response, like the Proclaimers’ “500 Miles” or Digital Underground’s “Humpty Dance.” Jannsen said he likes to have a lot of fun with the “Humpty Dance” by putting on a goofy nose and glasses just like the music video.

Grateful for BAC

Jannsen said he is grateful to the BAC for inviting New Wave Crave. He said they took good care of the band at the Levitt AMP Concert Series last year. He said Kelly Dodge does a really great job on sound and has really good passion and will make the show sound great coming off the back of a flatbed.

“We have a great appreciation for places like the BAC that are finding ways to create art in difficult times,” he said.

He’s looking forward to seeing people following the stage on their bicycles and sharing the moments with the residents of Carson City.

“We all join together in a moment – us and the crowd and the neighbors. And everyone will have that feeling that, (sigh), this is it; it feels so good to have live music,” he said. “It may just be a passing moment, but it chock full of magic.”