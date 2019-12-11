‘Pajama Train’ for kids with health concerns this weekend in Carson City

The holiday season generally doesn’t lack in opportunities for children to have fun, with numerous special events and activities open to all.

For children who are battling cancer or those with compromised immune systems, those opportunities aren’t nearly as great.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City wanted to make sure no child or their family is left out of its annual Santa Train program and for the fourth consecutive year offers Santa’s Pajama Express Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, at 4 p.m.

Before these free rides, train cars are cleaned and sanitized by train crew members. The youngsters and their families are boarded at 3:45 p.m. Only children with compromised immune systems and their families are on these trains.

As the train travels around the railroad museum’s on-site track, it will stop to pick up a special guest – Santa – who will bring gifts to the children.

The Santa Trains are run in partnership with the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is located at 2180 S. Carson St., in Carson City.

All siblings and grandparents are welcome. No special attire is required, but pajamas are encouraged.

To schedule a ride on one of the Santa’s Pajama Express trains, contact Rebecca Bevans, FNSRM events coordinator, at rebecca_bevans@yahoo.com or 775-762-3354.