PBS to join Apple TV+ to broadcast Peanuts holiday specials

RENO — Peanuts fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special, ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS Reno channel 5.1 and PBS KIDS Reno Channel 5.3 on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 pm.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS Reno Channel 5.1 and PBS KIDS Reno 5.3 on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 pm.

“Bringing these beloved characters and holiday specials to PBS is a natural fit,” said Megan Myers, PBS Reno VP of Content and Marketing. “We are thrilled to provide our viewers a commercial-free and easy-to-access way to enjoy these specials with their families this holiday season.”

The classic holiday Peanuts specials will also stream ad-free and in HD on Apple TV+. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will start streaming on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18, and the special will be available for free from Nov. 25-27. The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free from Dec. 11-13.