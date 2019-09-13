Pirate-themed movie night set for Carson City

The next Carson City outdoor summer movie night is Sept. 18 including food trucks, a pet costume contest and the classic childhood pirate movie, “Hook.”

Head to the Brewery Art Center’s Minnesota Street Stage, where Wheeled Food Wednesday food trucks will be serving 5-8 p.m. and the pirate-themed pet costume contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. — followed by the free film showing at sunset.

“A lot of our summer programming is free to the public thanks to the generous support of local sponsors,” said Rhonda Abend, founder of the Carson City Classic Cinema Club. “Our partnering organizations strongly believe exposure to the arts sharpens critical and creative skills, contributing to student achievement in school and beyond. Films are the perfect platform for this ideology since, once deconstructed, literally every art form is represented in film.”

The summer movie series is hosted by the cinema club, the BAC and Realtor Garret Lepire. The team also added a special feature for this movie night to help support the Carson Animal Services Initiative (CASI) — the Scallywaggers Pirate Pup Parade and costume contest.

To participate in the pirate pet costume contest, check in at the Scallywaggers table at 6 p.m. Participants can also reserve a spot on Facebook at http://bit.ly/scallywaggers. The $10 entry fee will be donated to CASI, and the judging categories are Crew Favorite (audience-selected); Best Captain (small dog); and Best First Mate (large dog).

Dogs should be well behaved and must be on a leash as well as vaccinated (shot record required) and not in heat. Dog owners are expected to clean up after their pets; bags as well as receptacles will be available. Shade and water bowls will also be provided.

Families attending the event are encouraged to wear pirate-themed costumes as well.

Contact contest co-sponsor Nevada Momentum on Facebook with any questions or email cat@nevadamomentum.com.