Postponed Celtic show takes place Saturday

TresNoctambule from left to right: Bruce Victor, Suzuki Cady and Marla Fibish. The trio performs Saturday, April 6, in the BAC’s Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater.

IF YOU GO WHAT: TrèsNoctambule WHERE: Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall WHEN: Saturday, Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7 p.m. MORE INFO: www.noctambulemusic.com; www.breweryarts.org Tickets are $12 for BAC members, $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. Buy them through BreweryArts.org or by calling the BAC box office at 775-883-1976. Tickets from the original fate will be honored or refunded as needed.

TrèsNoctambule is coming Saturday to Carson City for the Celtic Concert Series. The band was scheduled to play in February, but the show was canceled due to weather.

Tickets are still available, and this event will be held in the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall. Tickets from the original fate will be honored or refunded if needed.

Musicians Marla Fibish and Bruce Victor return from Marin County, Calif., and they added a third member to their band to bring TrèsNoctambule.

“We’ve always loved coming to Carson City, and we’re very grateful Joe and Kathy invited us again,” said Victor referring to organizers Joe and Kathy Bly.

Fibish and Victor last performed at the Celtic Series in March 2017 as Noctambule. Since then, Suzuki Cady joined the band to form a trio. Fibish said it allows for a three-part harmony and allows them to layer the music.

“It gives us more instrumental flexibility,” Fibish said. “It’s interesting how three gives you much more options.”

Fibish and Victor both say the atmosphere was very inviting the last time playing in Carson City, and they especially enjoy playing in the theater, and credit the Blys for creating a comfortable setting to play in.

“It’s always a treat to play there,” Fibish said. “Joe and Kathy know how to set up the stage to make it feel like an intimate living room in someone’s home — lamps, chairs and table cloths. It looked amazing. We always love playing there.”

The setting is crucial to TrèsNoctambule because it sets the mood for what they want to create.

“We really strive for intimacy at our performances,” Fibish said. “We like to take you for a little bit of an emotional roller coaster.”

Fibish and Victor put out three albums as Noctambule, but the band doesn’t have any word on an album as TrèsNoctambule.

“We have enough material for a fourth album, but our question is, what do we really want that fourth to look like?” he said.