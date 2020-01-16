Recipe: A classic beef stroganoff for a winter day, by David Theiss

There’s nothing like a simple and delicious, one-pan dish after a chilly winter day.

One of my favorites is the classic beef stroganoff — its heartiness is perfect to warm you up from the inside out. This recipe originated in Russia in the mid-1800s, and has proved to be a delicious dish lasting the test of time. A wealthy Russian family called Stroganov employed a French chef named Charles Briere. With a French cooking inspiration, Briere competed with his beef Stroganov recipe in a cooking contest held in St. Petersburg in 1891; he won. This recipe was a perfect example of the French-Russian culture of the aristocracy: browning the beef to make a pan sauce was classically French, while beef in sour cream was a Russian favorite at the time. Because of this perfect blend, Beef Stroganov gained international popularity. In 1932 the recipe for stroganoff was, for the first time, written in English and brought to the United States by Russian immigrants. It was not until after World War II and the influence of veterans that Stroganoff really gained popularity. Today it remains to be a great dish, and can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. While popular to serve this recipe over rice and potatoes in Europe, I like the U.S. twist which is served over egg noodles. This warm and yummy dish is sure to please the whole family!

Beef Stroganoff

1½ pounds top sirloin cut into thin strips (your butcher will be happy to cut it for you).

1 pound sliced mushrooms

1 medium onion, diced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

½ pound egg noodles

1 cup beef broth

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

½ cup sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

To cook pasta: Add egg noodles to 3 cups boiling salted water and boil until al dente (about 6-8 minutes).

In separate deep sauce pan, add the butter and onions, and sauté until the onions become translucent. Remove the onions to the side and without rinsing the pan, add the beef and the flour. Stir until the beef is well browned, then again remove from pan. Add the mushrooms to the same pan and half of the beef broth. Cook down until the broth is mostly gone, then add back in the onions and beef along with the remaining beef broth. A few shakes of each salt and pepper to taste, then remove from heat. Add in sour cream and Worcestershire sauce, and stir. Pour over finished noodles and stir until completely distributed. Serve and enjoy!

David Theiss is owner of Butler Gourmet Meats, serving Carson City for more than 46 years.